Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Expected to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Haemonetics in a research report issued on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.96. The consensus estimate for Haemonetics’ current full-year earnings is $4.55 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Haemonetics’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.45 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.97 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.95 EPS.

HAE has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.67.

HAE stock opened at $88.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.42. Haemonetics has a fifty-two week low of $70.74 and a fifty-two week high of $97.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.58, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.34.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.53 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share.

In other Haemonetics news, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $218,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,168,025. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Haemonetics news, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 733 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.04, for a total transaction of $70,397.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,992.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,305 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $218,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,168,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,533 shares of company stock worth $526,404. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAE. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Haemonetics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 199,360 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,859,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 357,303 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,007,000 after buying an additional 119,072 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 53,058 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 7,965 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 3,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

