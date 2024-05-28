Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank cut its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,915 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HAL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth $400,070,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,878,811 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $284,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,485 shares during the period. Sourcerock Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 237.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 1,677,194 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $67,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,406 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,539,062 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $91,787,000 after purchasing an additional 859,440 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1,507.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 852,357 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $34,520,000 after purchasing an additional 799,337 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Halliburton news, insider Jeffrey Shannon Slocum sold 38,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $1,437,701.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,783 shares in the company, valued at $4,828,508.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $123,802.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,845. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Shannon Slocum sold 38,941 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $1,437,701.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130,783 shares in the company, valued at $4,828,508.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 434,287 shares of company stock worth $15,415,304. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Halliburton stock opened at $36.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $28.43 and a 12 month high of $43.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.59.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

