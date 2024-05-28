HC Wainwright Comments on Cytokinetics, Incorporated’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Cytokinetics in a research report issued on Thursday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.16) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.34). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cytokinetics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.55) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cytokinetics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.25) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($4.92) EPS.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.38) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 81.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

CYTK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $92.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Cytokinetics from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CYTK

Cytokinetics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $48.30 on Monday. Cytokinetics has a 1 year low of $25.98 and a 1 year high of $110.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cytokinetics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 35,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Cytokinetics

In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 15,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $1,012,265.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 137,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,923,716.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 15,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $1,012,265.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 137,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,923,716.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Henderson sold 10,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $681,671.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,797.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,318 shares of company stock worth $6,319,540. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.