Head-To-Head Comparison: Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) & Jianzhi Education Technology Group (NASDAQ:JZ)

Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Free Report) and Jianzhi Education Technology Group (NASDAQ:JZ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Vitru and Jianzhi Education Technology Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vitru 0 0 0 0 N/A Jianzhi Education Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vitru $393.12 million 0.78 $21.79 million $0.57 16.12 Jianzhi Education Technology Group $62.05 million 0.73 -$52.61 million N/A N/A

This table compares Vitru and Jianzhi Education Technology Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Vitru has higher revenue and earnings than Jianzhi Education Technology Group.

Risk & Volatility

Vitru has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jianzhi Education Technology Group has a beta of 3.75, suggesting that its share price is 275% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.5% of Vitru shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.7% of Jianzhi Education Technology Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Vitru and Jianzhi Education Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vitru 5.44% 10.95% 4.22% Jianzhi Education Technology Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Vitru beats Jianzhi Education Technology Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vitru

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services in Brazil. The company operates through Digital Education Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses segments. It offers distance, on-site undergraduate, graduate, technical, and professional courses, as well as continuing education and preparatory courses. The company operates campuses, or via digital education through learning centers. In addition, it operates a platform that provides free content through an ecosystem that includes blogs, free preparatory courses, and social media profiles. The company offers its services under the UNIASSELVI and Unicesumar brand names. Vitru Limited was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Florianópolis, Brazil.

About Jianzhi Education Technology Group

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited develops and provides educational content products and IT services to higher education institutions in China. The company designs and develops customized IT system services. It also offers procurement and assembling services for equipment; digital content for vocational training; and educational resources and course content, as well as technological support and maintenance services. In addition, the company provides mobile media services, including mobile media advertising, mobile application content data business system, and Wo reading services. Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited was founded in 2011 and is based in Beijing, China.

