Head to Head Contrast: Maximus (NYSE:MMS) & MetaWorks Platforms (OTCMKTS:MWRK)

MetaWorks Platforms (OTCMKTS:MWRK – Get Free Report) and Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for MetaWorks Platforms and Maximus, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MetaWorks Platforms 0 1 0 0 2.00 Maximus 0 1 1 0 2.50

Maximus has a consensus target price of $102.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.66%. Given Maximus’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Maximus is more favorable than MetaWorks Platforms.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

16.1% of MetaWorks Platforms shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.2% of Maximus shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Maximus shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares MetaWorks Platforms and Maximus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MetaWorks Platforms -582.82% -249.65% -79.17% Maximus 4.58% 18.02% 7.67%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MetaWorks Platforms and Maximus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MetaWorks Platforms $410,000.00 4.14 -$5.65 million N/A N/A Maximus $5.12 billion 1.02 $161.79 million $3.81 22.56

Maximus has higher revenue and earnings than MetaWorks Platforms.

Summary

Maximus beats MetaWorks Platforms on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MetaWorks Platforms

MetaWorks Platforms, Inc. provides blockchain and Web3 development platform. It offers turnkey set of services for companies to develop and integrate blockchain and cryptocurrency technologies into their business operations. The company provides business development and technical services; blockchain and technology program management services; customer development services; business launch services; and post-business launch support services. The company was formerly known as CurrencyWorks Inc. and changed its name to MetaWorks Platforms, Inc. in August 2022. MetaWorks Platforms, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Fairfield, California.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc. operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments. This segment also provides employment services, such as eligibility support, case management, job-readiness preparation, job search and employer outreach, job retention and career advancement, and educational and training services; technology solutions; system implementation project management services; and specialized consulting services. The U.S. Federal Services segment offers Business process services, eligibility and enrollment, outreach, and other services for federal health and human services programs; clinical services; and technology solutions, including application development and modernization services, enterprise business solutions, advanced analytics and emerging technologies, cybersecurity services, and infrastructure and engineering solutions. The Outside the U.S. segment offers BPS solutions for international governments, including health and disability assessments, program administration for employment services, wellbeing solutions, and other job seeker-related services. Maximus, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

