Head to Head Review: TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) vs. Legend Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:LOGL)

Legend Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:LOGL – Get Free Report) and TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.5% of Legend Oil and Gas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.9% of TORM shares are held by institutional investors. 12.6% of Legend Oil and Gas shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of TORM shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Legend Oil and Gas and TORM, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Legend Oil and Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A TORM 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Legend Oil and Gas and TORM’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Legend Oil and Gas N/A N/A N/A ($0.06) N/A TORM $1.52 billion 2.02 $648.27 million $7.46 5.06

TORM has higher revenue and earnings than Legend Oil and Gas. Legend Oil and Gas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TORM, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Legend Oil and Gas and TORM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Legend Oil and Gas N/A N/A N/A TORM 42.64% 36.99% 20.95%

Summary

TORM beats Legend Oil and Gas on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Legend Oil and Gas

Legend Oil and Gas, Ltd. operates as a crude oil hauling and trucking company. It performs hauling services for institutional drilling and exploration companies, as well as crude oil marketers primarily in the Bakken, North Dakota, and the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as SIN Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Legend Oil and Gas, Ltd. in November 2010. Legend Oil and Gas, Ltd. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Alpharetta, Georgia.

About TORM

TORM plc, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of product tankers in the United Kingdom. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The Tanker segment transports refined oil products, such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, including fuel oil. The Marine Exhaust segment engages in developing and producing advanced and green marine equipment. TORM plc was founded in 1889 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

