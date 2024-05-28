Heritage Wealth Advisors Acquires 1,451 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.9% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $38,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 51,059.8% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 57,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,709,000 after buying an additional 57,187 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $770,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.4% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 13.7% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 30,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,152,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.2% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 352,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,699,000 after buying an additional 4,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Argus downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on PepsiCo from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.58.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $2.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $175.15. The company had a trading volume of 788,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,419,568. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $192.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $174.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.27.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $1.355 dividend. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 76.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,000,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,603,634. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

