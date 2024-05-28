Heritage Wealth Advisors Acquires 24 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,558 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 24 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Intuit were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $775.00 to $757.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $679.41.

Intuit Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ INTU traded down $10.54 on Tuesday, hitting $596.45. 337,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,230,117. The company has a market cap of $166.74 billion, a PE ratio of 56.00, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.22. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $400.22 and a 12 month high of $676.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $634.12 and a 200-day moving average of $622.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $1.76. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 18.61%. Intuit’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.21%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

