Heritage Wealth Advisors Acquires 3,930 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 308.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 32,203 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 15,866 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 228,569 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ET traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,048,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,216,040. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.63. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $12.31 and a 52-week high of $16.40.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $21.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Energy Transfer’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.317 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.26%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 116.51%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.43.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

