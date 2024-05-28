Heritage Wealth Advisors Acquires 4,457 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,457 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 149.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 60,593 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. One Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 904,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,376,000 after buying an additional 54,441 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

ESGE stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,179. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.66 and its 200-day moving average is $31.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.75. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 1 year low of $29.12 and a 1 year high of $34.43.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

