Heritage Wealth Advisors Acquires Shares of 543 Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 6,983.3% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 201.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Wendy J. Murdock sold 3,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total value of $275,247.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,625,254.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Wendy J. Murdock sold 3,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total value of $275,247.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,625,254.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wendy J. Murdock sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.35, for a total value of $113,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,396.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,355 shares of company stock worth $11,663,526 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on IRM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Trading Up 0.3 %

Iron Mountain stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.48. The stock had a trading volume of 147,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,764. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.34. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $52.81 and a one year high of $83.00. The stock has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 393.95%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Further Reading

