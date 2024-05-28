Heritage Wealth Advisors Buys 368 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 200.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Celsius were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,846,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,676,000 after acquiring an additional 762,087 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Celsius during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,141,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Celsius by 633.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,422,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,560 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 622.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,328,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,429,000 after buying an additional 1,144,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,167,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,428,000 after buying an additional 62,483 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CELH shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Europe lifted their price target on Celsius from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Celsius from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Celsius from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.36.

Shares of Celsius stock traded down $11.93 on Tuesday, hitting $83.22. 4,241,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,680,850. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.87 and a 12-month high of $99.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.34. The company has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.93.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $355.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.37 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 111.29% and a net margin of 18.63%. The company’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total transaction of $3,718,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 226,245 shares in the company, valued at $21,029,472.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total transaction of $3,718,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 226,245 shares in the company, valued at $21,029,472.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Dean Desantis sold 100,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total value of $9,575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 219,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,993,857.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,101,696 shares of company stock worth $136,706,859 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

