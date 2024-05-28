Heritage Wealth Advisors Buys 459 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Mondelez International stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.96. 598,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,499,330. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.55. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $77.20.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDLZ

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.