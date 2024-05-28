Heritage Wealth Advisors Buys New Position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NJR. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on NJR shares. StockNews.com raised New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho cut their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th.

NYSE:NJR traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.77. The stock had a trading volume of 30,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,558. New Jersey Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $38.92 and a twelve month high of $50.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.86.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $657.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.64 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.40%.

In related news, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 20,000 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total transaction of $856,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 198,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,508,548.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

