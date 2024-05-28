Heritage Wealth Advisors Buys New Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 836.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1,991.1% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000.

SCHH stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.41. 296,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,368,740. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $20.95.

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

