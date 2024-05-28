Heritage Wealth Advisors Buys Shares of 1,139 Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MGV. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,198,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,119,000 after buying an additional 572,217 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,656,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,364,000 after buying an additional 186,705 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,982,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,792,000 after purchasing an additional 56,327 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,809,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,858,000 after purchasing an additional 46,398 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 872,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,431,000 after purchasing an additional 100,204 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MGV traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $117.64. 14,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,826. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.52. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $96.77 and a 12 month high of $120.41.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

