Heritage Wealth Advisors Decreases Stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Heritage Wealth Advisors cut its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $3,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 431.9% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter worth $417,000.
iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:OEF traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $253.42. The company had a trading volume of 27,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,163. The company has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $245.39 and a 200 day moving average of $233.86. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $193.00 and a 52-week high of $254.78.
About iShares S&P 100 ETF
iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.
