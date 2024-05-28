Heritage Wealth Advisors Grows Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 423,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Williams Companies were worth $14,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $306,417,000. ETF Store Inc. raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 28,444 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 660,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,988,000 after purchasing an additional 245,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Williams Companies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 149,432 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Williams Companies by 35.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,553,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $321,867,000 after buying an additional 2,482,331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $1,513,102.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,840.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. US Capital Advisors cut Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.73.

Williams Companies Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE WMB traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.15. 271,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,774,058. The company has a market capitalization of $48.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.27 and a twelve month high of $41.89.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 79.83%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

