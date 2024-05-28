Heritage Wealth Advisors Grows Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1,562.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,541 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in AT&T were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $11,554,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 168.6% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 19,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 12,430 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 23,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in AT&T by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 57,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 6,899 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on T. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank upped their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.81.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $17.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,864,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,919,770. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $18.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $124.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

