Heritage Wealth Advisors Has $1.73 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 126,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,424,000 after acquiring an additional 17,534 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 74.1% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 17,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $245.95. 47,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,083. The company has a market cap of $63.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.70. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $250.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

