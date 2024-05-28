Heritage Wealth Advisors Has $40.77 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Heritage Wealth Advisors reduced its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 929,712 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 28,960 shares during the period. Comcast makes up about 2.0% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Comcast were worth $40,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Comcast alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 358.7% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $38.62. 1,199,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,326,953. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $151.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.03. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $36.43 and a 52-week high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Macquarie cut their target price on Comcast from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Read Our Latest Report on CMCSA

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.