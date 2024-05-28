Heritage Wealth Advisors Has $8.74 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 28,419.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,260 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $8,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Facet Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,604,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,839,000 after acquiring an additional 223,940 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 945.2% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,721,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,714,000 after buying an additional 231,256 shares during the period. Finally, Soundwatch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

VTV stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.35. 157,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,259,823. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.23. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.42 and a fifty-two week high of $163.81. The stock has a market cap of $114.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

