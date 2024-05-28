Heritage Wealth Advisors Increases Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 148,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,294 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing comprises about 1.7% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $34,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Americana Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.1% in the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 22,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,330,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 5,318 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $1,635,000. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 21,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,066,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $247.27. 74,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,670,284. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.53 and a 1 year high of $256.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.58. The stock has a market cap of $101.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 93.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.01, for a total transaction of $90,899.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,018,996.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADP. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.42.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ADP

About Automatic Data Processing

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.