Heritage Wealth Advisors Invests $103,000 in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 66,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 55,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 104,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,837,000 after buying an additional 9,274 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,343,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GNR stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.51. The company had a trading volume of 114,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,913. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.01. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a one year low of $50.85 and a one year high of $60.63.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

