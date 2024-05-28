Heritage Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 11,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.6% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 23,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Kennon Green & Company LLC grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 0.3% in the third quarter. Kennon Green & Company LLC now owns 173,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 54,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. 21.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BTI traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $30.55. The stock had a trading volume of 640,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,712,640. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $34.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.17.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

