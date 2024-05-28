Heritage Wealth Advisors Purchases 265 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 57.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 326,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $72,063,000 after purchasing an additional 119,264 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 116,365 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,713,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 11.8% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $301.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $291.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $305.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.63.

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $299.36. The stock had a trading volume of 56,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,753. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $289.53 and a 200 day moving average of $270.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.44. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $202.35 and a twelve month high of $301.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.67.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.26 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.85%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 46.33%.

Insider Activity

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total value of $14,182,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 768,977 shares in the company, valued at $218,773,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total transaction of $14,182,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 768,977 shares in the company, valued at $218,773,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 21,050 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total transaction of $6,206,592.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,901,586.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,391,642 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

