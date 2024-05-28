Heritage Wealth Advisors Raises Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,699 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,110 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 5,793 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 5,115 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.64, for a total transaction of $110,680.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total value of $520,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,030,317.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.64, for a total transaction of $110,680.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,074 shares of company stock valued at $12,258,386 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QCOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.48.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Trading Up 1.4 %

QCOM traded up $2.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $213.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,638,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,682,768. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.33. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $104.33 and a 1-year high of $217.43.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 37.09%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.