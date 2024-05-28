Heritage Wealth Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 94.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in American Electric Power were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 304.8% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $89.15. The company had a trading volume of 237,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,545,669. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $93.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

AEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Scotiabank increased their target price on American Electric Power from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Cfra restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.43.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

