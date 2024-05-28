Heritage Wealth Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,816 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Walmart makes up approximately 1.4% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Walmart were worth $28,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WMT traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,182,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,527,395. The stock has a market cap of $522.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.34 and a 1 year high of $65.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.94.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Walmart from $62.00 to $63.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $64.33 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.01.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $1,760,545.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,047,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,687,515.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $29,195,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 653,067,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,132,597,369.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $1,760,545.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,047,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,687,515.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,219,033 shares of company stock worth $518,077,328 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

