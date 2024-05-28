Heritage Wealth Advisors Reduces Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Heritage Wealth Advisors decreased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Amgen were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 6,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 746 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 176.6% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 13,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,839,000 after buying an additional 8,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Amgen by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 864 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $4.85 on Tuesday, reaching $300.99. 190,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,805,129. The stock has a market cap of $161.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $285.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.99. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $329.72.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.98 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total transaction of $662,811.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,268.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMGN. SVB Leerink cut Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $324.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Leerink Partnrs cut Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Amgen from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Amgen from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.65.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

