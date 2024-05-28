Heritage Wealth Advisors Sells 118 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $215,643,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,590,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $373,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,361 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 15,175.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 713,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $98,758,000 after purchasing an additional 708,388 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,521,786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $345,130,000 after purchasing an additional 367,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,633,941 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $235,916,000 after purchasing an additional 313,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total value of $453,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,677.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total value of $453,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,677.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total value of $503,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,383.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GPC stock traded down $0.56 on Tuesday, reaching $144.66. The company had a trading volume of 31,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,408. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.81 and a 200-day moving average of $145.72. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $126.35 and a 12 month high of $170.57.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.59%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GPC shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.10.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

