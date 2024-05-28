Heritage Wealth Advisors Sells 1,443 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 36.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAX. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 366,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,943,000 after buying an additional 10,615 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $8,670,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 299.4% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 130,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 97,794 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 260,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,353,000 after purchasing an additional 7,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,442,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,634,000 after purchasing an additional 43,262 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DFAX stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $26.13. The company had a trading volume of 61,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,048. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.44 and a 200-day moving average of $24.50. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $21.39 and a 12 month high of $26.41.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

