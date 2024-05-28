Heritage Wealth Advisors Sells 179 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Heritage Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 32.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000.

NYSEARCA:IYW traded up $0.85 on Tuesday, reaching $142.39. 271,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876,657. The firm has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.20. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $100.84 and a 52 week high of $142.79.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

