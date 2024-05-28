Heritage Wealth Advisors Sells 224 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Heritage Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at $238,830,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Raymond James by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,832,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,335,000 after buying an additional 263,687 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Raymond James by 2.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,570,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,161,981,000 after buying an additional 246,349 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Raymond James by 269.7% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 258,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,923,000 after buying an additional 188,305 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,737,000. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Raymond James

In other Raymond James news, insider James E. Bunn sold 11,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total value of $1,380,661.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,977 shares in the company, valued at $5,845,817.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider James E. Bunn sold 11,095 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total value of $1,380,661.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,845,817.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 4,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $505,095.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,599.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RJF shares. StockNews.com cut Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Raymond James from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raymond James currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.22.

Raymond James Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of RJF traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $124.78. The stock had a trading volume of 30,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,010. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.70. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $90.18 and a 1-year high of $131.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.03.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 21.77%.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

