Heritage Wealth Advisors Sells 2,780 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lowered its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 347,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,780 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $9,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.11. The company had a trading volume of 388,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,794,756. The firm has a market cap of $61.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $25.19 and a fifty-two week high of $29.99.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.33%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 80.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EPD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.69.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

