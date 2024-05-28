Heritage Wealth Advisors Sells 959 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Heritage Wealth Advisors cut its stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 959 shares during the quarter. Markel Group accounts for 1.0% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Markel Group were worth $20,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its holdings in Markel Group by 150.0% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 20 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Markel Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Markel Group by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 3,200.0% in the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 66 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Markel Group by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 80 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MKL shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective on shares of Markel Group in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Markel Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,520.00.

Markel Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE MKL traded down $8.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,609.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,292. Markel Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,295.65 and a fifty-two week high of $1,670.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,533.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,469.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $18.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $18.50 by ($0.33). Markel Group had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Markel Group

In related news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,638.39, for a total transaction of $4,915,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,228,184.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Markel Group Company Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

