Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, June 4th. Analysts expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

HPE opened at $18.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $13.79 and a 1-year high of $20.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.64.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.86%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $310,758.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,575.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HPE. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.91.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

