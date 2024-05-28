Hilltop Holdings Inc. Acquires 1,588 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on CG shares. Barclays lowered their price target on The Carlyle Group from $56.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

The Carlyle Group Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:CG traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.08. 107,983 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,209,945. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.86 and a 200 day moving average of $41.82. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.13 and a twelve month high of $48.52. The company has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.10 million. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 23.04%. The Carlyle Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -78.21%.

The Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

