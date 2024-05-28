Hilltop Holdings Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 146,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. owned about 0.50% of Big Lots at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BIG. Clifford Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Big Lots by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 991,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after acquiring an additional 37,310 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 990,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,713,000 after purchasing an additional 284,258 shares during the period. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,376,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Big Lots by 490.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 388,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 323,059 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Big Lots in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,118,000. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on BIG shares. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Big Lots from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Big Lots Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BIG opened at $3.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.70 and its 200-day moving average is $4.94. Big Lots, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.13 and a 12-month high of $11.06.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Big Lots had a negative return on equity of 90.53% and a negative net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Big Lots, Inc. will post -10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, home décor, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, lawn and garden, and other holiday departments; soft home category consists of apparel, hosiery, jewelry; frames, fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textiles, and area rugs departments; and food category that includes beverages and grocery, specialty foods, and candy and snacks departments.

