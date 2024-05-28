Hilltop Holdings Inc. Buys 11,745 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 53.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,745 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ethos Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 8,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 234.5% in the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 27,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 19,179 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 228.3% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 46,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BAC. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.70.

BAC stock opened at $39.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.61 and its 200-day moving average is $34.52. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $39.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

