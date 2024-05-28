Hilltop Holdings Inc. Cuts Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 84.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 194,668 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 15.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $354,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 59,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 10,582 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at about $11,986,000. Finally, Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. now owns 245,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of GDX opened at $35.88 on Tuesday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $25.62 and a 12 month high of $37.47. The stock has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.58.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

