Hilltop Holdings Inc. Decreases Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Waste Management alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WM. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 8.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 231,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,337,000 after buying an additional 17,351 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 30.9% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 6.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 362,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,199,000 after acquiring an additional 23,346 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 71.8% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter worth $634,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Performance

NYSE:WM opened at $206.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $209.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $82.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.71 and a twelve month high of $214.54.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.10%.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total transaction of $523,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,217,331.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.61.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WM

Waste Management Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.