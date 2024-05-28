Hilltop Holdings Inc. Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 839 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $40.45 on Tuesday. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $29.33 and a twelve month high of $45.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.47. The company has a market capitalization of $63.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on USB. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Compass Point upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.02.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.