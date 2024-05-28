Hilltop Holdings Inc. Has $1.08 Million Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,248,036,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 46,241.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 840,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,142,000 after acquiring an additional 838,813 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 6.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,374,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,650,767,000 after acquiring an additional 269,571 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,595,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $638,167,000 after purchasing an additional 160,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,480,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,098,000 after purchasing an additional 149,980 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DE. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $456.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $483.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.92.

NYSE:DE opened at $372.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $399.56 and its 200-day moving average is $386.68. The company has a market cap of $103.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.01. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $345.55 and a 52-week high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.86 by $0.67. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 25.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

