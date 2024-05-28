Hilltop Holdings Inc. Has $1.20 Million Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Prologis alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its position in Prologis by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 5,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 23,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 42,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after buying an additional 11,882 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Prologis by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 287,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,324,000 after buying an additional 42,073 shares during the period. Finally, Grassi Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 252,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,611,000 after buying an additional 60,900 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $104.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.52. The company has a market cap of $97.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.05. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $96.64 and a one year high of $137.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PLD shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $151.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Prologis from $137.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $145.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.35.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Prologis

About Prologis

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.