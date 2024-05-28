Hilltop Holdings Inc. Has $749,000 Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,403 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 158.5% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $1.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $303.34. 88,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,460,639. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $224.40 and a twelve month high of $348.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $319.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $309.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.18.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.05). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 73.74%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

SHW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Northcoast Research upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.41.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total value of $529,653.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,935,302.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

