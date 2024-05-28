Hilltop Holdings Inc. Has $812,000 Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,127 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 374.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 858 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 914 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Motco increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 151.0% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 1,187 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.10.

Southwest Airlines Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE LUV traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $26.82. 642,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,782,114. The company has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of 42.13, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.16. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $21.91 and a 12 month high of $39.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.99 and a 200-day moving average of $29.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.02). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.29%.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

