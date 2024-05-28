Hilltop Holdings Inc. Has $817,000 Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,026 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,671 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth $7,500,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth $6,795,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 51,310 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Team Hewins LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

DVN traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $48.57. The company had a trading volume of 455,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,398,094. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.58. The company has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $40.47 and a 52-week high of $55.09.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 29.02%. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.79%.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $1,020,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.83.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

