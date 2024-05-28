Hilltop Holdings Inc. Has $819,000 Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,049,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,803,000 after acquiring an additional 686,847 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 167.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,827,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,307 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,442,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,599,000 after buying an additional 33,791 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,221,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,431,000 after buying an additional 36,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Novartis by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 931,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Novartis stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.17. 140,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,486,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.83. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $92.19 and a fifty-two week high of $108.78. The stock has a market cap of $204.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.53.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.07. Novartis had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $11.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $3.7772 per share. This represents a yield of 3.1%. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.79%.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

