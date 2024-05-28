Hilltop Holdings Inc. Has $888,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,722,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,318,000 after acquiring an additional 195,687 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3,702.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,990,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911,719 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 805,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,864,000 after purchasing an additional 12,143 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 562,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,489,000 after purchasing an additional 36,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 13.0% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 561,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,359,000 after purchasing an additional 64,700 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.81. 43,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 892,476. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.40 and a one year high of $59.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.72.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.249 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

